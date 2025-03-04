Country Music Star Bluntly Addresses Dating Rumors: WATCH

Riley Green made his relationship status crystal clear in a new interview.

There have long been relationship rumors surrounding one of the most popular men in country music.

First, there were plenty of rumors about him and Ella Langley, due to the fact they had great chemistry in a pair of hit songs they made together.

Then, the rumors about Megan Moroney came. He's now setting the record straight.

Riley Green addresses relationship status.

The popular country singer appeared on the "In The Blind Podcast," and was directly asked whether he's single or not as rumors about Moroney hit a fever pitch.

He didn't even hesitate to answer. Green made it clear he's "pretty damn" single these days.

You can watch his comments starting around 36:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, there you have it, folks. Riley Green is squashing all the viral rumors that have been blowing up over the course of months.

He had already come out swinging against the Ella Langley rumors. To be fair, those rumors were pretty believable given their work together.

The Megan Moroney dating rumors seemingly popped out of nowhere and took off like wildfire. Now, Green is letting the world know he's single.

I guess that means we can put all the speculation to rest. The man is too busy making hits and hunting monster bucks to be tied down. He's living the life. There's no need for that to change. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.