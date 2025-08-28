Country Star Teases New Song Featuring Popular Singer, Fans Go Crazy: LISTEN

Riley Green continues to tease a lot of new music.

Riley Green continues to tease more new music.

Green is on an incredibly impressive run in the country music world. The "Change My Mind" singer has turned into a top three act in the genre over the past few years.

Not only did he explode onto the scene, but he managed to maintain his momentum - something incredibly hard to do.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green has new music on the way. He's been on an awesome run in the country music world. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green teases new music.

Green has consistently been teasing new music throughout the year, and he did it again on Wednesday. He teased his new song "Cowboy As It Gets" with fellow country singer Randy Houser. The full track drops this Friday.

You can listen to the preview he shared on Instagram below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did Riley Green do it again or did he do it again? The man simply can't miss, and I'm not alone in that opinion.

His fans were quick to rush in and show the singer plenty of approval and praise in the comments on Instagram:

  • I love it ❤️
  • Hell yeah 🔥
  • I love your music Riley . 😘
  • Let’s go! 🔥
  • ❤️❤️❤️ you are on a roll, Riley!
  • What an awesome song. I can't wait to hear it when it gets released
  • Wow, I really love this collaboration way to go guys
  • Best jam to end the summer
  • Randy’s voice 🔥 he got those pipes for sure 😍
  • This collab 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨
  • LETS GOOOOOO
  • 🔥🔥🔥 Such a good collab!!
  • the duo we’ve all been waiting for
  • Duck man does it again 🔥
  • Hells Yes!

Riley Green teased his new song with Randy Houser, and people absolutely love it. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Green is dropping the deluxe version of his hit album "Don't Mind If I Do" this Friday with a total of six new songs. Will you be listening? I certainly will be. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

