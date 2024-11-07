Country Music Star Chugs Beer Out Of A Boot In Epic Fashion: WATCH

Riley Green pulled an epic move while touring in Australia.

The country music star is one of the most popular performers in the genre, and he's been riding a wave of a lot of momentum recently.

He's recently released multiple hit songs, a new album and it appears the Riley Green hype train isn't going to slow down.

Riley Green chugs a beer out of a boot.

In fact, he's proving he's a man of many talents, and that includes the talent to chug beer out of a boot while performing.

The "Jesus Saves" singer was handed a boot and a beer while recently performing in Sydney, Australia, and his reaction didn't disappoint.

He crushed it in epic fashion. Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video is a great example of why people love Riley Green so much. Not only does he make great music, but he's just an authentic dude.

He loves the outdoors, crushing cold ones and just being a fun dude. The world needs more of that spirit, and he's providing it.

Most people wouldn't even think about chugging a beer out of a boot. Green didn't hesitate. That's the difference between lame people and dudes who like to have a good time.

Props to Green for continuing to be the man. We might have to find a way to get him to crush a few beers with the OutKick crew and really move the needle on the internet. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.