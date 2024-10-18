Country Music Star Releases Epic Album Featuring Two Awesome Songs: LISTEN

Riley Green's new album "Don't Mind If I Do" is finally out.

The star country music singer already dropped several hits from his latest album, and the entire thing was released for fans Friday morning.

Naturally, I had to pour myself a nice cup of straight black coffee, throw on my headphones and cruise right through it.

I'm happy to say Green's fastball is as great as it's ever been.

Riley Green releases "Don't Mind If I Do."

As stated above, the singles released from "Don't Mind If I Do" were all great, and that had everyone hoping and believing that the entire 18-track album would be awesome.

It certainly is. "Don't Mind If I Do" is a great mix of fun songs that you can crack some cold beers to sip on while listening and more serious songs that take listeners on a bit of an emotional journey.

Below are several of the songs that weren't previously released and only dropped on Friday.

As for the best songs on the entire album, I do think many of the best tracks from "Don't Mind If I Do" were already out ahead of its release.

A few of my favorites are below:

"Change My Mind"

"Too Early To Drink"

"Rather Be"

"Don’t Mind If I Do (Ft. Ella Langley)"

"Alcohall Of Fame"

Country music seems to be going through a bit of a moment with artists with an old school vibe having some incredible success combined with more traditional/bad boy country making a comeback as well.

Green does a nice job of dabbling in all sections of the genre, and that's on display for all 18-tracks. It's really hard to beat "Change My Mind" or "Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella Langley.

Personally, those are by far my two favorite songs on the album, and there's not a single bad one. At no point did I want to skip a song a few seconds in.

If you love country music and want a fun listening experience, then I suggest you check out "Don't Mind If I Do" from Riley Green. Have you already heard it or are you a fan of Green's work? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.