Riley Gaines, IWF Team Up To Create Scorecard That Shows Americans Which Politicians Support Women

With some very important elections nearing in the United States in November, OutKick's Riley Gaines has teamed up with Independent Women's Forum to create the "Riley Gaines Stand With Women Scorecard."

According to the release from IWF, "The Riley Gaines Stand with Women Scorecard is a first-of-its-kind resource that tells every American who Stands with Women and who does not."

In addition, the scorecard "scores every candidate for federal office on whether they intend to support legislation that preserves female opportunities and private spaces. This tool will hold leaders accountable for their votes and stances on women's sex-based rights."

Of course, the left-wing has been very good at framing itself as the side for women. They use terms like "protect reproductive rights" and "women's healthcare."

Really, they're just saying they support abortion.

But there are so many more pressing issues currently affecting American women.

While the left-wing is heavily in favor of allowing women to abort unborn babies (which is a strange pro-woman stance since roughly half of those unborn babies would be women), they are also in favor of allowing men to call themselves women, play women's sports and use women's private spaces like bathrooms and locker rooms.

Obviously, this is an issue about which Riley Gaines is quite passionate. She was forced to compete against Lia Thomas, formerly Will Thomas, a transgender swimmer who invaded the women's locker room with fully-intact male genitalia and won a women's NCAA National Championship.

Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, spoke to former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on the latest episode of "Gaines for Girls."

"It's sad that we live in a country where we can't just make the safe assumption that our elected leaders are gonna look out for our children, the most vulnerable among us," Gabbard told Gaines during the latest episode of her podcast.

"I can guarantee you that even as every single elected Democrat in federal office has been silent on standing up for fairness for women and girls in sports and education, I'm sure there are many of them who would be very afraid of their voters actually learning about that truth."

As everyone is saying right now, it's important for American citizens to educate themselves on the candidates who are vying for election in November.

It's not just about the Presidential Election, but all the local and state elections, as well.

People need to decide which issues are most important to them and support the candidate with whom they agree on those issues.

For people interested in voting for politicians in favor of protecting women's sports and private spaces, the "Riley Gaines Stand With Women Scorecard" is a great resource that is now available.

Educate yourself and vote accordingly, fellow American citizens.

It's one of the most important rights we have.