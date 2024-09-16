San Jose State Volleyball, Led By Transgender Player Blaire Fleming, Stays Undefeated With Sunday Win

San Jose State women's volleyball continued its winning ways on Sunday with a 3-2 victory over Santa Clara. The Spartans are now 6-0 on the season, led by transgender player Blaire Fleming.

As OutKick reported on Saturday, SJSU was scheduled to play two games over the weekend as part of the Santa Clara Tournament.

However, one of San Jose State's opponents, Southern Utah, informed tournament officials that they did not want to compete against SJSU and the game was canceled.

While Southern Utah would not confirm that Fleming being transgender was the reason for the cancelation, they did not deny it, either.

In addition, there was no other logical explanation for canceling a game that was on the schedule as of last week.

READ THEIR FULL STATEMENT: Southern Utah Refuses To Play San Jose State Volleyball, Which Has A Transgender Player – OutKick Exclusive

Santa Clara did face San Jose State on Sunday, though, and lost as Fleming continued to dominate.

OutKick reported in April that Fleming initially hid the fact that the player was born as a male and now plays on the women's team.

Fleming initially attended Coastal Carolina University and was on the volleyball team there, but transferred to San Jose State in 2021.

It's unclear if that transfer had anything to do with South Carolina lawmakers introducing a bill in 2021 to ban biological males from competing in women's sports in the state.

However, there are no such bans in California, so Fleming is free to continue to play for the Spartans.

It's worth noting that the official regulation height of the volleyball net in men's college volleyball is 7'11" while the women's net sits at 7'4".

Interestingly, in the postgame recap on San Jose State's official athletics website, Fleming's name is not mentioned. This was the first recap of the season that did not include a mention of the transgender player.

"Three Spartans recorded double-doubles and the Spartans recorded a season-best 18 blocks as the San José State volleyball team stayed undefeated on the season with a 3-2 (25-13, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11) win at Santa Clara Sunday inside the Leavey Center," the recap reads.

The recap then notes that Nayeli Ti'a and Brooke Slusser were two of the players who had double-doubles in the match.

There is no mention of the third player, though a quick look at the box score shows that Blaire Fleming was second on the team with 11 kills and third on the team with 10 digs, which gave the player a double-double.

In addition, the video that the team posted on X shows highlights from several members of the team throughout the match against Santa Clara. There are no highlights of Fleming, though.

San Jose State has also locked the comments on X, presumably because people are pointing out that the team has a biological male player on its women's volleyball team.

Fleming and San Jose State play their first home game of the season on Thursday against the University of San Francisco.

They will look to move to 7-0 and improve on the school's best start in program history.