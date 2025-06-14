Girl Mom: Riley Gaines Announces She's Pregnant With First Child In EPIC Fashion

The announcement is both timely and a little ironic given all the public sparring between Gaines and gymnast Simone Biles

It's official!

Riley Gaines announced on Sunday at a Turning Point USA event that she is expecting her first child, and she did so in the most epic way possible.

That "bully someone your own size" quote was an obvious shot at Simone Biles, with whom Gaines had a very public spat this week regarding trans-athletes dominating women's sports.

Gaines made another official announcement on her personal Instagram page, confirming the news with her husband, Louis Barker, by her side during a beautiful photo shoot.

Gaines confirmed to OutKick that the baby is a girl, which is both timely and a little ironic given all the sparring between Gaines and Biles.

To her credit, Biles released a very public apology following the war of words over social media, so it will be interesting to see if she offers her congratulations to Gaines following her announcement.

While on stage at the event, Gaines, who is nearing her third trimester of pregnancy, gave a beautiful and wholesome update on her baby, describing her "kicking around" and seeing "her tiny hands, her little feet."

All the hard work Gaines has put in, both in public and behind the scenes, to try and make sports safer for girls just got a whole lot more personal.

Gaines has already made significant headway in ensuring that women's sports are fair, and you can only expect those efforts to increase with the news that she is expecting a baby girl of her own.

The Riley Gaines Act is a piece of legislation that has already been signed into law in multiple states, banning the participation of transgender women in women's sports.

I think I speak for everyone here at OutKick when I say: Congratulations, Riley!

There aren't many women out there better or more deserving of being a girl mom than you.