Hit Comedy Show Teases New Episode Focused On Legendary Character: PREVIEW

The upcoming episode of "The Righteous Gemstones" appears to heavily feature an all-time great character.

There are only two episodes left of the legendary series created by Danny McBride. It's hard to believe we're already near the end of the road.

"Righteous Gemstones" has been a pillar in the comedy world since it first premiered in 2019. One of the best parts of the show is Baby Billy - played by Walton Goggins.

His performance is nothing short of incredible, and it appears a big dose of the black sheep family member will happen on Sunday.

Second to last "Righteous Gemstones" episode looks awesome.

Fans of the HBO series love Baby Billy and Walton Goggins in the role. With only two episodes, we definitely want as much of him as we get, and it appears that's what will happen this weekend.

Watch the preview for episode eight of season four below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I've said it before, and I'll say it over and over again. It's honestly outrageous how much range Goggins has on screen.

This is the man who played Shane in "The Shield," was the greatest villain in TV history as Boyd Crowder in "Justified" and can then pivot to being Baby Billy in a show skewering mega-churches.

Any one of those roles would define a career. Goggins pulled off all three, and it's only a fraction of his impressive filmography.

If you want to get an idea of just how crazy Goggins' range is, here's a quick reminder of his time on "Justified."

Now, Baby Billy at his best.

Buckle up for a good time Sunday as we watch the second to last "Righteous Gemstones" episode. I truly can't wait. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.