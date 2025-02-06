RFK Jr. Caught Using Mysterious Blue Liquid Before Flight And I'm Thinking The Libs May Not Love What It Is

MAHA nation is concerned about RFK Jr. after their fearless leader was spotted pouring a mysterious blue liquid into his drink before hitting the sky earlier this week.

How is THAT for a Thursday headline grabber?! Come on. Let's have a day!

Bobby, as his close pals call him, is somehow still not confirmed to be our next health guru. Admittedly, I don't know how it works. I don't know when, or how, the senate decides, ‘OK, let’s go ahead and vote this person in.'

Why they haven't done it yet is beyond me, but I assume it's because the Libs and RINOs are insufferable and holding something up. Just my best guess.

Anyway, my political idiocy isn't why we're here. We're here today, boys and girls, because some internet sleuth caught RFK Jr. in the act yesterday, and the internet is now demanding some answers.

Take a look:

What is Methylene Blue and why will suburban moms love it?

Whoaaaaaa Nellie! This is why I get up in the morning. Right here. Not the kids. Not my wife. Certainly not the paycheck (sorry, Fox). But for RFK conspiracy theories.

Has a Kennedy ever dealt with a conspiracy theory or is this new territory for him? I have no clue.

Anyway, MAHA was all over this from the jump, and the most popular answer seems to be Methylene Blue. Shockingly, it sounds like something my wife would use, so that certainly fits the bill here because she's the leader of MAHA nation.

Methylene Blue, for those who failed middle school science, is used for treating conditions like methemoglobinemia and has been explored for its antioxidant properties, potential cognitive enhancements, and protection against radiation. That, by the way, was all according to Grok.

Grok!

Who knew!? Well, besides Grok – and literally all the MAHAs out there. Looks like RFK ain't the only one gulping down this blue liquid:

This seems like some pretty powerful stuff, if I'm being honest. Protection against radiation? You wanna tell us something, Bobby?

Don't know that I'd dabble in it, but I'd imagine it's gonna FLY off the shelves once the suburban moms get a whiff of this.

Essential oils are OUT and Methylene Blue is IN. Valentine's Day is next week, fellas!

Meet everyone at the Walmart later this afternoon to go buy some!

MAHA.