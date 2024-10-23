Rex Ryan Continues To Own Foot Fetish 'If A Chick's Got Great Feet, I'm Lookin'

Rex Ryan continues to own who he is and that's a guy who is really into feet. The former NFL coach turned TV analyst isn't hiding behind a "personal matter" excuse anymore.

The viral video of him filming and talking about his wife, Michelle's feet, is more than a decade in the rearview. Rex is older, wiser, and cares much less about the foot fetish attention than he did when he was the head coach of the New York Jets.

Over the years, even starting as early as when he became the head coach of the Buffalo Bills after his stint with the Jets, he's leaned into being into feet. He talked about the time a Patriots fan asked him to rate his girlfriend's feet, and he even, on more than one occasion, has poked fun at it on air.

The latest example that Rex couldn't care less about the attention came during an appearance on the podcast, The Pivot, which is hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. The topic of his infatuation with feet came up and he didn’t back down.

"I love my wife’s feet. I don’t know what it is, but if a chick’s got jacked up feet, I’m out. I don’t care how gorgeous. I’m out," Rex said.

"I don’t know what the hell it is, but it’s like some people are boob guys, leg guys, you know whatever. Of course, I notice a pretty, gorgeous face, but don’t sh*t yourself, I’m checkin the feet out."

Rex Ryan isn't shying away from any foot fetish attention these days

Rex wasn't finished there. He took it all the way back to when his foot fetish went viral. He quickly found out that he wasn’t alone among those in the Jets locker room.

"You know what's funny, when that sh*t came out, front page, New York, my wife’s gonna freaking kill me right? When that sh*t came out, I’m like damn," Rex added.

"I can’t tell you how many of my players came up and said, ‘Dude, I like feet too!’ And I’m like hell yeah you do, you’re a freaking man! You know what I mean? Damn right! I don't know what it is. Now I have fun with it, and it’s like, yeah that’s me. That’s who I am, I own that sh*t, and if a chick’s got great feet, I’m lookin.'"

There you have it. I don't think Rex Ryan could lean in to his love of feet any harder short of creating his own foot fetish company or something along those lines.