Review: Star Wars Andor Season 2 Is Incredible And Makes Me Want To Fight The Empire

Dear OutKick Audience:

I don't ask a lot from you, but I need you to do this one thing, not just for me, but more importantly - for yourself, and watch Star Wars ‘Andor,' because it is without a doubt THE absolute best Star Wars since Empire Strikes Back. On Tuesday night, Andor Season 2 dropped its first three episodes and, in great fashion, it didn't miss a beat, as I watched all three episodes in what seemed like ten minutes.

The best part is? You don't even have to be a Star Wars fan in the first place to appreciate the Disney+ series (although that only enhances the experience). There's a reason that it currently sits at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes - surpassing any of the rest of the series or movies; the dramatic thriller is that good.

ARE YOU A FAN OF ANDOR? HAVE YOU SEEN IT YET? I WHAT YA THINKING? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow

ANDOR IS FOR BOTH STAR WARS AND NON-STAR WARS FANS

‘Andor’ is essentially Star Wars for adults. It follows the story of badass thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna), showing how the Rebel Alliance is being formed in pockets across the galaxy as the Empire gets more overbearing, intimidating and ruthless.

Think of the lead-up and the early days of the Revolutionary War with the Minutemen and the Boston Tea Party, and the colonists doing anything they could - big or small, to stick it to the British. That's what Andor Season 1 and 2 are about as the story heads directly into 2016's Star Wars: Rogue One movie.

Let's be honest, when it comes to different television series, there is usually a pretty big change between seasons. True Detective season 1 was awesome, but dramatically fell off in Season 2. Same with The Bear. A big criticism of White Lotus was just how much the series fell off from Season 1 to the recently wrapped up Season 3.

Not with Andor, as the first episode of the second season comes out HOT and each episode leaves you wanting more



SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

THREE EPISODES A WEEK!

If that wasn't enough, shout out to whoever the decision makers were who announced that each week, Andor would be releasing THREE episodes at a time. None of this "you get one hour and wait till next week," BS that nobody wants. Give me essentially a movie every week. Dammit, we live in a fast-paced technological age!

So, without giving away any spoilers, I leave you with this: Just watch Andor. Binge it this weekend, get caught up, realize that if you think it's slow at any time, it absolutely picks up and the payoff is worth it.

The worst part? You realize just how much they screwed up the more recent Star Wars movies *cough* The Last Jedi *cough*, knowing this potential was out there.

ARE YOU A FAN OF ANDOR? HAVE YOU SEEN IT YET? I WHAT YA THINKING? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow