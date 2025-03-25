Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Trailer Looks UNREAL And Is The Best Thing Franchise Has Done

"There's a future here, for those that dare… Welcome to the Rebellion!"

Those are the final words said in the new trailer for Star Wars: Andor Season 2, and my excitement can be felt all the way to a galaxy far, far, away.

After a slow start at the beginning of Season 1, Andor quickly became one of my favorite Star Wars releases in YEARS, and others agree, as it became Emmy-nominated and is now critically acclaimed. The best way to describe Andor is that "it's Star Wars, but for adults," and it's the most "real-life" show that fans have been able to experience.

ANDOR BRINGS TOGETHER BOTH DIEHARD AND CASUAL STAR WARS FANS

"The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound," a synopsis released by Disney+ read.

As far as the Star Wars timeline goes, the second and, unfortunately, final season of Andor tells the story of the secrecy around the Empire's Death Star being built, with heightened drama, people turning on each other and the Empire looking to infiltrate all aspects of the free nations across the Universe. Season two will lead us into the beginning of 2016's Star Wars: Rogue One film, which many consider to be in the Top 3 of all the franchise's films.

ANDOR SEASON 2 LEADS UP TO STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE

What's great about Andor is that you don't even have to know the rest of the Star Wars lore - it's that good of a show that can bring in someone like my girlfriend, who isn't a Star Wars fan whatsoever but still watched Andor every week with me. It reminds me of Max's "The Penguin" series, which turned out to be absolutely massive. Both shows are able to hold up even if you are not too familiar with Star Wars or the Batman worlds.

And if you ARE in fact a Star Wars fan, then Andor is that much more incredible because of all the Easter eggs and references to what's to come. There's plenty there beyond just being a really great show to keep the nerds entertained!

The good news is that Andor Season 2 doesn't come out until April 22, so you have a good three-and-a-half-weeks to start watching or rematch the series and gear up for what's bound to be your new favorite show.

