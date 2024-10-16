Luana Alonso retired from the pool over the summer after an interesting time at the Olympics in Paris. Last week she announced that she had taken her talents over to OnlyFans.

The 20-year-old former SMU swimmer represented Team Paraguay but failed to qualify for the semifinals in the women's 100m butterfly and promptly called it a career. She was then accused by the Paraguayan Olympic Committee of "creating an inappropriate atmosphere" and asked to leave the Olympic Village.

That was in August and other than a claim that a famous athlete once slid into her DMs, things have been relatively quiet since then for Luana, who has more than one million Instagram followers.

That was until the internet started to notice an announcement of sorts that she made over on Twitter, where she has another 100k plus followers. It was simply a link to her new business venture, selling content behind a paywall.

Luana's bio over on OnlyFans reads, "your favorite ex-swimmer. Promise you won’t regret this." She then added in her pinned post from earlier this month a promise of what you can expect to receive with your $35 a month, "welcome to my page! we're gonna have a lot of fun together (in the messages)."

Luana Alonso is turning her Olympic talents toward content after retiring from swimming

So much for fading off quietly into retirement. Let's be honest here, fading off quietly into retirement never to be heard from again was never in Luana Alonso's plans.

She's built a large following and used her latest Olympic run to add to that following. She grabbed some headlines and here we are at the point where it's time to get cranking on content for paying customers.

There could be an argument that jumping from the pool into content immediately would have tested the abilities of the subscription-based platform to handle the transaction lod, but better late than never.

I'm just glad to hear that the platform still has a use for good and isn’t completely sliding into the dark side. That husband blowing through $135k on content and having his marriage end in divorce bummed me out.

Leave it to a retired swimmer taking her Olympic talents behind a paywall to bring me back. There are still lives being changed for the good through content.