Olympic Swimmer Booted For Bad Behavior And Skimpy Outfits Claims Famous Athlete Once Tried To Get With Her

Paraguayan Luana Alonso, the ex-SMU swimmer who was recently exiled from Olympics Village for skimpy outfits, "inappropriate behavior," and a quick trip to Disney, is BACK in the news.

You can't keep our girl down. Nope. The Olympics may be ending this weekend, but Luana's just getting started. She may have technically retired from swimming after losing last week, but that doesn't mean she's just riding off into the sunset.

I think we've got our next big #content queen on our hands, frankly. She's a rebel in and out of the pool, loves the USA, and, apparently, has the attention of some of the biggest names in sports.

How big? Ever heard of someone named Neymar?

Luana Alonso has been a wild card for years now

Yes, I'll go ahead and translate that for you. You are welcome!

Swimmer expelled from the Olympic Village says she received a message from Neymar.

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso, who was reportedly instructed to leave the Olympic Village at Paris 2024 after allegations that her behavior created an "inappropriate environment," revealed that she had already exchanged messages with Brazilian striker Neymar, from Al-Hilal, through one of her social networks.

Alonso did not specify when or what the content of the messages was, but revealed that the conversations began after Neymar liked one of his posts on Instagram.

"He sent me a DM. That’s all I can say. (…) It took me two weeks and then I responded. I can’t tell you that here," said the athlete, in an interview with a Paraguayan broadcaster.

What a run for Luana Alonso, huh? Absolute firecracker. She's been the talk of the town since getting exiled over the weekend, and now she's fending off advances from Neymar. Wild.

For those who don't keep up with all the happenings in Paris, Luana here abruptly retired from swimming after failing to advance during her heat. Instead of sticking around and cheering on the rest of her teammates, she snuck off to Disney for a few days, which apparently was the last straw for her Paraguayan coaches.

She was banned from the village, and reports have since come out that A) her skimpy outfits didn't sit well with some inside the village, and B) she pissed off the Paraguayans a few weeks ago when she admitted she'd rather swim for Team USA.

Red, White & Blue, baby! That's our girl!

Anyway, it turns out SMU Luana has been a wild card since 18, when she had Neymar sliding into her DMs and looking to hop on board before the train took off for Paris a few years later.

What a rise to stardom. Hope she's back at SMU soon.