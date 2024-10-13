Woman Finds Out Her Husband Spent $135k On The 'Freakiest Girl On OnlyFans' While Battling Cancer

If there is a good time to blow six figures on OnlyFans, it's not while your wife is undergoing treatment for cancer. One man decided to test the theory firsthand.

If he went into things hoping for a divorce, he succeeded. Once his wife found out about his interesting way of coping with her cancer, assuming that's the excuse given, the marriage didn’t last long.

There's evidently a dark side to the OnlyFans boom. It's not all moms supporting their family or nurses and cops becoming wealthy by creating content behind a paywall. Reuters took a deep dive into this alleged dark side.

That's how they came across the story from Melinda Lam, a 46-year-old pharmacist from Colorado. She had discovered her husband’s OnlyFans activities when the credit card payment for her son's karate lessons was declined.

She then did some investigating into the family finances and found that several credit cards had been maxed out. On top of that, $40,000 had been drained out of their savings account.

A credit card statement made a strong suggestion as to where all the money was being spent. Lam said of the statement, "It says OnlyFans, OnlyFans, OnlyFans."

OnlyFans content isn't just helping to send athletes to the Olympics

If that sounds like a lot OnlyFans, that's because it is. When all was said and done, it was revealed that her husband had spent $135,000 on the subscription-based platform. Records she shared with Reuters confirmed this.

To make matters worse, at the time Lam found out about her husband's hobby, she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

In case you missed it the first time, I'll say it again. When your wife is battling cancer, it's not the best time to blow through six figures on OnlyFans.

Some further investigating on Lam's part uncovered that her husband was sending the money to a content creator from Bogota, Colombia, who claimed to be "the FREAKIEST Girl on OnlyFans."

He would send her large amounts of money and the two even vacationed together in the Dominican Republic, according to Lam.

As you would expect, the whole situation led to problems in their marriage. Lam and her son eventually moved out. She is preparing to file for bankruptcy and finalize her divorce from her husband.

It turns out OnlyFans isn't all fun and games. Who could have ever suspected that was the case?