Retired Adult Film Actress Asia Carrera Is Proof That Hard Work Pays Off As She Passes Texas Bar Exam

Talent alone is only going to get you so far. It's hard work that's going to put you over the top. It separates those who really want it from the rest.

Retired porn star Asia Carrera, real name Jessica Steinhauser, knows all about that. Before hanging up her lingerie and calling it a career, the 52-year-old starred in more than 250 adult movies.

You don't put up those kinds of numbers without hard work and dedication to your craft. So what does one do when they call it quits and walk away from adult cinema?

If you're a member of Mensa like Carrera, with a reported IQ of 156, you set your sights on the state bar exam. According to TMZ, she didn’t only set her sights on the Texas bar, she passed it.

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The outlet reported that she recently announced on Facebook that she had taken the bar exam for a second time in February and, after missing out on passing it the first time by two points, she got the job done.

Her second attempt took place in a packed room of nearly 1,000 people in Waco, Texas, hoping to get closer to becoming a lawyer. She did it to prove the point that she could pass the bar if she wanted to.

Carrera, reports TMZ, already has a master's degree in education and doesn’t even want to be a lawyer. Her real name can be found on the pass list for the Texas bar exam.

This isn't a Kim Kardashian-like stunt for attention, although respect to Kim K for not giving up and for continuing to push forward in a see-through dress. It's not something everyone could pull off.

I don't have many rules that I live by, but respecting such a move as refusing to let failure keep you from doing what you love is one of them. I'll always respect that and I'll always respect hard work.

Congratulations to Asia Carrera on passing the Texas bar exam.