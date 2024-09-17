Researchers Who Want You Eating Bugs Claim This Bug Improves Libido, Sleep & Enhances Hair Quality

People don't want to eat bugs, but that hasn't stopped researchers from conducting study after study in order to find one that they think will help folks add insects to their diet.

They're after your gas stoves, they want your grills, and they even want your lawnmowers. The climate lunatics want you unhappy and eating bugs because they think it will save the planet.

Their latest attempt comes in the form of a study that sounds a little too good to be true. It claims eating grasshoppers (Ruspolia nitidula) will boost your sex drive, give you better sleep, and great hair.

Who doesn't want to be well rested walking around with a head full of great lettuce ready to get it on at a moment's notice? Researchers from the University of Dschang say that it can all be yours.

All you have to do is start eating bugs. Your libido gets a boost, you sleep better, your hair quality improves, and that's not all. Your overall health is better.

"Our findings highlight the significant potential of edible insects like Ruspolia nitidula as alternative protein sources," said Dr Ngnaniyyi Abdoul, the leader of the study, reports the Daily Mail.

"The grasshopper meal not only meets nutritional needs but also offers substantial health benefits, including improved libido, better sleep, and enhanced hair quality, with far-reaching implications for both animal and human diets," he added.

Go right ahead and start eating grasshoppers if you'd like

For their study, they fed 216 rats either fish or grasshoppers for 12 weeks. The researchers monitored the rodents' libido, sleep, hair growth, and overall health.

The rats fed grasshoppers, according to the research, exhibited enhanced libido over those fed fish. That includes "increased levels of sexual intercourse and ejaculations." Oh boy.

The sleep was better as they experienced longer, more restful sleep. And then the third most important of the study's findings, the grasshopper eating rats had "notably superior" hair quality.

The researchers believe that similar benefits will be experienced in humans.

Now forgive me for being a little skeptical here. Aren't the bug-eating people some of the same people who claim overpopulation is the biggest threat to mankind? They certainly don't want you walking around all rested with the best hair of your life looking for sex.

Hey, maybe eating grasshoppers does all those things. It's certainly possible, but I'd argue that there are likely similar benefits from not eating the ultra-processed garbage that fills our grocery store shelves.

If it's not already out there or in the works, I wouldn't be surprised if we get a bug eating study that claims eating bugs makes your wife and kids love you more while also making you more likely to land that huge promotion at work.