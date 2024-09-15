Kate Winslet Is Feeling 'Sexy Again' After Giving Her Libido A Boost

Kate Winslet got her groove back. Listen up ladies, the 48-year-old actress has some advice to pass along on giving your libido a boost as a woman headed toward 50.

If you can't trust Rose from Titanic to pass along advice on feeling sexy again through her podcast How To Fail, who can you trust?

Furthermore, what's the point of her having a podcast if you're not going to take the advice? Kate has been married to her husband, Edward Abel Smith, since 2012.

She noticed a dip in her sex drive, and determined that it wasn't the fact that he has three names. Shocking I know, but she blames a drop in testosterone for the effects on her libido.

No worries, she's been able to get things back in order thanks to testosterone replacement therapy. That's right, it's not just for middle-aged men looking to regain some of their youth.

"Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid," Kate told her listeners, according to the NY Post.

"There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone."

Kate Winslet's sex drive is back thanks to testosterone replacement therapy

TRT isn't just for men. Ladies can use it too, says the actress, and there's no reason for Rose to leave everyone in the water on this one. She's feeling sexy again and wants that for others.

"A lot of people don’t know this but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone, and once it’s gone you have to replace it and that is something that can be done and you’ll feel sexy again," she admitted. "I know."

The drop in sex drive is nobody's fault. It happens. But that doesn't mean it has to stay that way. Kate Winslet knows how to flip the switch.

"It’s not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways especially as we get older. So there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is contributing much more than you think to how you’re feeling about having sex with your boyfriend, so I would definitely go ahead and do that."

Fantastic advice here from Kate. Don't let your changing hormones ruin your sex life. It's 2024. There's blood work and treatments to bring some life back to the bedroom.

"I think women as they get older get juicier and sexier and more embedded in their truth of who they are and more powerful, more able to walk through the world and care less and that is an empowering thing," Kate said.

That's one way to say it. Congratulations to Kate and her husband on the sex, which I assume is at least part of the reason she's bringing this all up.