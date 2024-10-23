Democrat Senate Candidate Hits Journalist With Bullet Fragment, Could Have Killed Someone

Senate candidate Lucas Kunce shouldn't be let anywhere near a gun range ever again.

Kunce, a Democrat, is battling Josh Hawley for his Senate seat out of Missouri, and much like Tim Walz's little hunting shtick, he decided to grab some guns to prove he's a common man. To his credit, he's a former Marine.

Unfortunately for him, he seemingly forgot basic range safety and proper shooting distances.

Lucas Kunce hits reporter with bullet fragment.

Kunce was firing an AR-15 on Tuesday when he hit KSHB-TV’s Ryan Gamboa in the arm with a bullet fragment that ricochet off a target, according to The Kansas City Star.

While the report doesn't say the distance Kunce was shooting at, pictures online of the incident appear to show him and former Congressman Adam Kinzinger firing around six yards away from what look like steel targets.

To make matters worse, explosive materials appear to be present right near the targets on a table. You couldn't create a more dangerous casual shooting situation if you tried.

To make matters worse, Kunce took to Twitter after the incident to declare it was a "great day at the range."

The tweet, which acknowledges the reporter being hit, has not yet been deleted.

I can't stress enough how dangerous of a situation Kunce and Kinzinger participated in Tuesday. Shooting rifles at close distances at hard targets is beyond dumb. It's potentially deadly.

I knew that as a small child, but don't take my word for it. I reached out to a former Tier One operator who told me 50 yards is the minimum distance someone needs to be away from a hard target with a rifle.

Do they look like they were 50 yards away? Not even close. A ricochet at close range, depending on the projectile, can 100% be deadly if it hits you in the wrong area.

Gamboa is lucky he only got hit in the arm. It could have been much worse.

I'm not a fan of gun control, but I am a fan of not letting people hit reporters or anyone else with bullet fragments. Kunce needs to put the guns down until he can learn some basic safety. It's truly that simple. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.