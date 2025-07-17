Rep. Hank Johnson Has Returned To Harm Another Innocent Guitar On Social Media

Hank, please stop this for the good of the Nation...

I thought the reception to his Trump-ified version of the Hendrix classic "Hey Joe" would make Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) stop playing, but, nope, he's back to victimize another guitar on social media.

Last month, Johnson debuted his guitar playing by strumming a Stevie Ray Vaughan signature Fender Stratocaster so poorly that it probably had the late blues legend rolling in his grave.

Now, a normal person — one with shame — would have said, "Welp, that's the last time I post a video of me playing guitar," after getting dragged like that.

But Johnson doesn't feel shame like a normal person. Remember, he's the guy who was concerned that the island of Guam could capsize if too many people were on it.

So, this week, he's back with a new song. One that might be worse than his Hendrix cover if you can believe it.

This time, he tried to do his own rendition of the Jason Isbell song "Dreamsicle," and, of course, he changed all the lyrics to criticize the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files.

At least, he acknowledged it could cause an "earache" right up top and God love him for trying, but Hank… please, stop harming innocent guitars like this.

I haven't been this concerned about the well-being of guitars since I saw an unsupervised toddler spinning in circles inside the room at Guitar Center where they keep all the expensive custom shop stuff.

It's something I never thought I'd say, but I feel bad for Johnson's staffers. They've got to work while he sits in his office plunking and plunking through "Smoke on the Water" or whatever song he wants to ruin next. Then every few weeks, he pokes his head out of his office to see if anyone is willing to take one for the team and play cameraman while he tries to string together one clean (by his standards) take.

Because we all know that the tape we saw was not the first. There was a lot of, "Hang on… let me try that again. I know I can get it this time."

Hopefully, if Rep. Johnson is going to continue harming those innocent guitars, he'll stop posting them on social media.