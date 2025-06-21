Congressman Who Thought Guam Could Tip Over Massacres Classic Jimi Hendrix Song

Hank Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, grabbed a guitar and threw down an Anti-Trump song that didn't go so well.

The Democrats are having a hard time connecting with normal people, and one congressman decided that the best thing to do would be to grab a guitar and throw down an anti-Trump version of the Jimi Hendrix classic "Hey Joe."

The only problem is that he doesn't know how to play guitar. Like, at all.

Hank Johnson is a Democrat from Georgia, and earlier this week, he posted a video on X. Now, before you even hit play on this clip, you'll notice there are some things that clue you into the fact that he's about to try way too hard to connect with people.

The unbuttoned shirt, for instance, was 1,000 percent a decision made moments before his intern hit record. This may have even been take two after he stopped in the middle of tie-on take one.

"Wait; hang on… (*Unbutons shirt*) …Now we're ready."

But let's give Hank a chance. As he explained in the ramp-up to his axe-slinging — which is almost better than the guitar playing — he has his new Fender Stratocaster on him. And that's not just any Strat, by the way. That appears to my eye to be a Stevie Ray Vaughan signature model (the "SRV" on the pickguard is a bit of a giveaway), which is currently listed on the Fender website for $2,299.99.

Which, as you're about to see, is about $2,000-worth of guitar more than someone with Johnson's playing ability needs.

Wow, there is a lot to discuss.

First of all, as many incredible Black Musicians as there are and have been, this is how Hank chose to celebrate Black Music Month?! Butchering a classic?

That little preamble had me cracking up — especially when he forgot what year it was for a second — but I thought maybe his guitar skills would redeem him, and maybe even help him and his fellow Dems connect with America's youth.

Nope.

Does Johnson know you have to tune a guitar? Like, somewhat frequently, especially with the kind of bridge (that's the part of the guitar the strings go through), Strats have.

I mean, that was some bad guitar playing. I'm even going to go so far as to say it was worse than Corey Feldman, but perhaps a little bit better than DJ Khaled.

Man, I never thought I'd say this, but I'm glad Jimi wasn't around to see this, or he'd never stop vomiting.

Then came the lyrics and… oof.

"Hey, Trump; where you goin’ with that gun in your hand?" Johnson sang. "I’m goin’ down the street to shoot democracy/You know I want to be a king someday."

Oh boy. So, he sucks at playing guitar and thought he was a lyrical genius for cramming the same tired left-wing platitudes about democracy being in peril, even though Trump was elected by the people, while the Democrats nominated someone who had never received a primary vote in her life.

But then again, what do you expect from the guy who's so dense he thought the island of Guam could capsize?

So bad at guitar, can't write or sing, and he doesn't understand how islands work.

Tough times for ol' Hank.