Registered Nurse Loses Job After Bragging About Refusing To Help MAGA Patients

It would appear Mr. Martindale is at the "FO" stage of "FAFO."

The socio-political landscape has gotten pretty wild over the last few years.

Really, ever since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, most on the left and even a few to the right of center have gone completely bonkers, an affliction we commonly refer to now as Trump Derrangement Syndrome ("TDS" for short).

We saw a pretty bad case of TDS spring up recently in my neck of the woods of South Florida, where a registered nurse bragged on social media about refusing to administer anesthesia to MAGA patients of his during surgery.

Props to Libs of TikTok for finding it before he had the chance to get wise and delete his public boast.

We are a far cry from the guy who operated on Ronald Reagan after his assassination attempt saying "today, we are all Republicans."

While this is unhinged behavior from someone in the medical profession, it's even more unhinged of him to think nothing would happen to him after posting something so unethical to a public forum.

The legal side of this gets a little fuzzy, as a doctor can refuse to administer anesthesia if he or she deems the patient's behavior to be "a threat to their safety or others," but I highly doubt showing up to the operating room wearing a red hat constitutes that level of decision-making.

Luckily, the attorney general for the state of Florida, James Uthmeier, agreed, and as of Thursday, announced that the good nurse is out of a job.

There is a good old-fashioned four-letter acronym that applies here, and it would appear Mr. Martindale is at the "FO" stage of "FAFO."

The scary part is that while Martindale may have been caught due to his own stupidity, there's a chance that there are plenty of nurses out there who think the way he does and will try something similar.

The only difference is that they may not be so careless as to post their intentions to a public forum like X, making it a lot harder to catch them before they are able to do some damage.

We are living through increasingly crazy times, but nurses refusing to administer anesthesia to republicans was not on my bingo card.