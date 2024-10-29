Watch It Trump Supporters! Those Suffering From TDS Are Being Programmed Against You, Too | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

Lib media fixtures have abandoned trying to polish the turd that is Kamala Harris.

That venture was futile for obvious reasons.

So instead, they’ve decided to go full bore TDS.

They were just desperate to characterize Trump’s MSG rally as a gathering of Nazis. Weird, given how many Israeli flags were present, but whatever. 

TDS- Trump derangement syndrome- isn’t a disorder based on reality, but rather on delusion.

I’m not sure if these fools are just acting, but for their sake I hope so.

I sincerely hope their employers cover therapy on their health plans because they need it.

And though I do find their wild outbursts and their lies to be laughable in the most pathetic way, it's really no laughing matter. 

People, for whatever reason, watch these shows and listen to these people. 

Not only does calling Trump "Hitler" endanger his life- one that has hung in the balance at least twice in the last 4 months- but the way they are speaking about his supporters also puts us in danger. 

By calling the MSG rally of thousands a "Nazi rally," or by alleging baselessly and disgustingly that Trump will put people in camps, these purposely misleading media hacks are giving their viewers and listeners license or excuse to attack- verbally and physically-the millions of Trump supporters in this country.

This is not new, of course, we remember Maxine Waters calling for Trump supporters to be targeted and driven out of public spaces after his victory in 2016. 

I've personally been physically assaulted for my outspoken support for Trump.

But I fear this go-around will be worse. I know the Left likes to conjure up images of J6 but what they are stoking with their words and their rhetoric could very well make J6 look like child's play. 

It's reckless and it's sick.

If you're a Trump supporter, be proud of it but keep your head on a swivel. This is no joke.

Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.