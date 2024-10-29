Watch It Trump Supporters! Those Suffering From TDS Are Being Programmed Against You, Too | Tomi Lahren

Lib media fixtures have abandoned trying to polish the turd that is Kamala Harris.

That venture was futile for obvious reasons.

So instead, they’ve decided to go full bore TDS.

They were just desperate to characterize Trump’s MSG rally as a gathering of Nazis. Weird, given how many Israeli flags were present, but whatever.

TDS- Trump derangement syndrome- isn’t a disorder based on reality, but rather on delusion.

I’m not sure if these fools are just acting, but for their sake I hope so.

I sincerely hope their employers cover therapy on their health plans because they need it.

And though I do find their wild outbursts and their lies to be laughable in the most pathetic way, it's really no laughing matter.

People, for whatever reason, watch these shows and listen to these people.

Not only does calling Trump "Hitler" endanger his life- one that has hung in the balance at least twice in the last 4 months- but the way they are speaking about his supporters also puts us in danger.

By calling the MSG rally of thousands a "Nazi rally," or by alleging baselessly and disgustingly that Trump will put people in camps, these purposely misleading media hacks are giving their viewers and listeners license or excuse to attack- verbally and physically-the millions of Trump supporters in this country.

This is not new, of course, we remember Maxine Waters calling for Trump supporters to be targeted and driven out of public spaces after his victory in 2016.

I've personally been physically assaulted for my outspoken support for Trump.

But I fear this go-around will be worse. I know the Left likes to conjure up images of J6 but what they are stoking with their words and their rhetoric could very well make J6 look like child's play.

It's reckless and it's sick.

If you're a Trump supporter, be proud of it but keep your head on a swivel. This is no joke.