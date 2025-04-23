Ref Calls Off Soccer Game After Discovering Someone Snuck Into His Changing Room & Took A Dump In His Shoe

Relieving yourself wherever you please is hot in the streets as of late.

There was the woman who was accused of taking a dump in a convenience store's walk-in beer cooler recently and who could forget the pee spree content creator?

The insanity you'll be happy to know isn’t just something we're doing here in the United States. It's spreading across the globe.

An unidentified pooper struck during a soccer game on Easter in England. The "poo-dunnit" - hat tip to the Daily Mail on that one - ended a game between Old Malton St Mary’s and Malt Shovel of the York Football League Premier Division at halftime.

It was 2-1 Malt Shovel at the break when the referee discovered someone had snuck into his changing room and took a dump in one of his shoes. That was all the referee needed to call off the game. I would also assume that after the incident he's down a pair of shoes too.

An investigation is underway in an attempt to identify the pooper responsible for taking a dump in the ref's shoe

The Daily Mail reports that the North Riding Football Association, which oversees the league, is investigating the sneak attack pooping. And there could be real consequences for the teams.

The teams could be fined or even docked points if it turns out that someone on the team or a fan was responsible for leaving behind the unsolicited "gift" in the referee's shoe.

Old Malton announced on Facebook that the game had been abandoned at halftime "due to an off-field incident."

A groundskeeper provided some more details that the team left out of their announcement. He wrote, "Well in all my days being involved with football I am mind blown as to the actions of some individuals."

"Our match was abandoned at halftime time as when the ref went into his changing rooms someone had (poo emoji) in his trainers. I seriously wonder the mentality of people.’

It's not easy being a fan. I get it. A couple of calls go against your team, the coffee you started your day with starts to kick in, and before you know it you're eyeing the referee's changing room.

You have to fight those urges. No matter what calls go against your team, you have to keep it on the field. Yell, boo, voice your displeasure, but whatever you do, don't take a dump in a referee's shoe.