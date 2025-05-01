Special Forces Soldiers Pose With NFL Cheerleaders In Epic Pro-America Photo

What's more American than badass Special Forces soldiers?

SF guys combined with NFL cheerleaders.

We've been on a nice military run here lately at OutKick, and I make no apologies for it. We have the world's greatest military, and it's not close.

There isn't a single military on the planet capable of doing what America can do, especially when it comes to special operations. We're playing a different sport than the rest of the world.

That leads me to a very fun photo gaining traction online.

Incredible photo of Green Berets with NFL cheerleaders goes viral.

The popular military Instagram page @Socom_Archive shared an awesome photo (via Connor Mendez) of Redskins cheerleaders (now the Commanders) with members of 5th Special Forces Group in Afghanistan back in 2014.

It's one of the coolest things you'll see on the internet all week. Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We love the military here at OutKick, and we're big NFL fans. Combining the two is a match made in Heaven. You simply can't hate it.

For those of you who don't know, trips with actors, cheerleaders, music acts and such are pretty common in war zones.

It's a way to boost the morale of the guys over there getting after it against the enemy. Toby Keith was famous for visiting the troops deployed overseas.

Whether you like the wars or not, it's important to support the men and women who actually fly across the world to get the job done on behalf of America.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest military content as we have it, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.