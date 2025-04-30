Rare Delta Force Photo Surfaces, Will Terrify America's Enemies

An incredible photo of Delta Force operators has hit the web.

There are few things on the internet cooler than military photos and combat footage, especially when it comes from the Tier One level.

For those of you who might not know, the United States has five Tier One units. The units are as follows:

Delta Force (direct action kill/capture missions and hostage rescue)

SEAL Team 6 (direct action kill/capture missions and hostage rescue)

Task Force Orange (intelligence)

24th STS (Air Force CCTs and pararescue often attached to ST6 and The Unit)

Regimental Reconnaissance Company (Recon and also direct action when needed)

*RELATED: Pete Hegseth Terrifies Drug Cartels With Just Seven Words: WATCH*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Delta Force photo goes viral.

Delta Force is the world's most elite direct action unit, and The Unit is shrouded in secrecy. It has the best-trained shooters, the best gear and often gets the best missions, including missions to kill the head of ISIS twice.

They're the definition of badass, and most of what they do will never be known to the public.

Now, we have another look at members of operators from The Unit, thanks to the popular Instagram page @JSOC_Archive.

The page posted a photo of CAG operators in Iraq at some point in the late 2000s, and they're all decked out in full combat kit.

Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The photo above is a look at the last thing the worst of humanity sees on the planet before getting put down for good.

Whether it's Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Abu Yusif aka Mahmud, Abu Ghadiya or Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, it doesn't matter. When CAG operators hit the ground, it's game over for the target they're hunting.

Let that be a violent lesson for the drug cartels in Mexico because these are the men who will likely get the call if President Trump decides to order a direct action strike.

Be thankful men like this exist and are eager to get in the fight. The world is safer with them in it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.