People Reveal Biggest Wastes Of Money, And The Answers Are Very Accurate

What are some of the biggest wastes of money?

We recently covered the best ways to save money, and it's now time to take a look at the way people blow money.

Unfortunately, many people in America seem to struggle with saving and spending money. We have a culture that promotes consumption, and while I'm not against spending money on important things, we have a serious money problem in this country.

Nearly half the country can't cover an emergency expense of $1,000. What are people wasting money on?

Reddit thread exposes biggest wastes of money.

A viral Reddit thread is exposing things people waste money on, and the answers are great. Check out some of the examples below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

As a smoker... Cigarettes by far the idiotic addiction i have

Huge weddings

I would say many baby toys. You spend a lot of money on flashy, expensive gifts that end up sitting unused, while the child plays all the time with a cheap toy from the dollar store. It's a bit of a cliché, but from my experience, kids often prefer the simple things, like a cardboard box. You don't need to spend a lot of money on toys and games for a 1-3 year old.

Designer and luxury anything.

Tipping the cashier when I’m standing online to place and receive my order. The way they swing that credit card thing around, either you tip or you wonder what they did to your food

Is Door Dash / Uber Eats / Grub Hub not on this list yet? I can't believe people are wasting money on this sh*t. If you're disabled or sick or something I get it, but that's not who is using these services 95% of the time, and people are always complaining about surcharges! No sh*t! Go pick up your own damn food!

Donating Money to influencers/streamers.

Outrageously over-priced concerts.

Bottled water

Going out to eat every day.

Home warranty companies.

Cocaine, like it's really expensive and it's never enough.

Getting nails and lashes done. My coworkers spend $150+ on nails monthly and $200+ on lash extensions and always complain about not having money.

Political campaigns.

The obvious answer here is spending money to eat out all the time. That will never make sense to me. I'm not opposed to going out for a nice dinner from time to time, but I will never understand people who go out to eat on a regular basis.

Why? What's the point? You can often make better food at home for a fraction of the price. Yet, some people refuse to cook at home and prefer going to restaurants for every meal.

It's mind-boggling to me. Now, some might also argue that alcohol is a waste of money. Let me stop you right there. Spending a few bucks for a cold beer is never a waste of money. That's an expense I'll happily accept. Eating out? Not so much.

What do you think are massive wastes of money? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.