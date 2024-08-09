Money Saving Tips Go Viral, And It's Great Advice

What are some simple tips to save money?

As a blue-collar working class guy, saving money is very important to me. I was raised to watch every single penny like a hawk, and that mentality hasn't changed in my 30s.

I check my bank accounts and credit card data every single morning. It might sound insane, but when you don't have much, you learn to be hyper-focused.

Saving a bit of money is like a shot of energy to the soul.

Money saving tips go viral.

A viral Reddit thread with money saving tips is blowing up, and it's loaded with great advice everyone should probably hear.

Knowing how to sew

Learning to cook at home more instead of eating out or getting takeout all the time

Meal prepping has been an absolute game changer for me

Store brands are sometimes just as good as name brands

When you want to buy something (and you earn your wage hourly), consider how much the product would cost in hours worked instead of just the cost in amount.

In all honestly, looking at my spending nearly on a daily basis. It’s easy to forget about the small purchases, and those add up quick. The more you have your eyes on it, the more you will be on yourself about spending. Then it almost becomes like game or challenge to see how much you can save once you get some good rhythm going. Probably not the answer you were looking for, but I hope this helps.

If you see something and you want to buy it, don't buy it immediately. leave it for at least 2 days, and you'll realize you don't want it anymore.

Everyone’s saying meal prepping etc. missing the wealth-killer: cars. The difference between a new and a 5-10 year old car could be $50,000. As long as you don’t make that mistake (most people think they deserve a fancy car), you don’t have to worry about the smaller things as much.

Time-shares are a waste of time and money.

Automating my bills and savings. Set it and forget it – no more late fees, and my savings grow without me even thinking about it!!

Home workouts. No traveling or gym membership saves alot of time and money

Keeping my freezer stocked with pre-cut veggies to add to easy meals. Mix peppers, onions, etc. Stir-fry mixes as well to add to pastas or eggs or whatever. That and an air fryer, before that my ADHD left me almost setting things on fire because I'd forget they were in the oven.

Always pay off your credit card bill each month.

Asking myself, "Do I really need this?" before purchases.

Buy good tools. Crappy tools don't last. You wind up paying more over the long term than if you just bought good tools in the first place.

A lot of that is great advice. We need to get Americans back to thinking it's cool to save money and not blow it on needless things like new clothes, fancy cars and apartments/real estate they can't afford.

Here's how I live my life as someone who has managed to avoid going broke:

Cook most of your meals at home.

Do not buy a fancy new car. It's a car. Not a lifestyle or statement.

Pay your credit card bill in full every single month (I pay mine weekly, but monthly is fine).

Live below your means when it comes to housing if you're renting. Short term sacrifices are worth it for long term gain.

Pretend you make less money than you actually do. I live off a budget of around 50% of my actual income.

That last point is one I understand not everyone can do if you're making minimum wage in a high cost area. I totally get it, but if you can pretend like you make less money than you do, then it gives you the chance to stash money in the bank or other investments.

It's not always easy, but it's 100% worth it for me.

