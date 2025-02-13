Losers Online Panic About Fascism, Prove They're Idiots: REACTIONS

People on Reddit need to put the computer down and pick up a history book.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Reddit. I check out several different threads every single day. You simply never know what you're going to find.

Many times, it's a lot of fun. Unfortunately, you'll occasionally stumble upon something that's so stupid that it's hard to believe it's real.

That leads us to a wild thread going viral.

Reddit users cry about fascism while proving they don't live in reality.

There recently was a thread that went viral with people complaining about . This one takes things to a whole new level:

"How worried are you about the rise of fascism?"

Get ready to read some of the most delusional takes that you've seen in a very long time. No matter how deranged you think your local neighborhood nutjob might be, they have nothing on these clowns.

Its understandable to be worried about the rise of fascism especially given the historical context and the impact of the society

10/10. And I’m worried about tech feudalism 12/10

11/10

Fascism maybe. Russian style authoritarianism backed by an oligarchy? We’re already there.

The biggest problem with the rise of fascism is that we were never educated on what it looks like and how to stop it in its tracks. All we are taught and see in documentaries is the end result of it, and often only in the form of Hitler and the Second World War. There is never any talk about his rise from 1922 until the war broke out, never talk about other examples around the world. We should learn from history. We are taught the wrong history for things like these.

On a scale of 1 to "buying guns as an anti-gun leftist", pretty f*cking worried.

Past worried. The world is changing, I am adapting and preparing.

I'm worried about the growing divide between the Left and Right, fueled by social media algorithms, echo chambers and sensationalist media.

From all countries that really should not fall to facism the US is on the top of my list. The mix of the nuclear arsenal, geo strategic power, pure military power, American exceptionalism and intelligence agency capabilities the US would become the biggest threat humanity has ever experienced. So while I saw the writing on the wall with Trumps last term ending and the apparent powerlessness of the system against his shenanigans, I really hoped US institutions would hold a real fascist takeover at bay. The last three weeks have weakened this hope quite a bit. So in conclusion, I am quite worried, but try to live a cynic serenity (even though this might be an oxymoron).

"How worried are you about your house being on fire?"

Yes, I'm very worried about fascists getting 40 billion dollars a year and using it to forment unrest and fund ideological propaganda then thinking they're above presidential authority when they get audited.

Getting ready for republicans to be like "We are blameless for eternity because nothing is as bad as "wokeness," Biden, Obama, and Hillary."

I’m extremely worried because half the country has completely abandoned reality. The Republican Party just re-elected a convicted felon who already led an insurrection on January 6th. Instead of holding him accountable, they rewarded him. They either don’t know what he is or they don’t care. Either way, they have embraced fascism without a second thought. You can see it in the way they talk. They don’t even know what the word fascism means. They think it applies to social media moderation or some made-up concept of "left-wing fascism," but not to a criminal openly trying to seize power. Their brains are so cooked that for them, fascism just means their team is winning. It doesn’t go any deeper than that. This is where we are as a country. Half of us see what’s happening. The other half either refuses to or fully supports it.

Extremely worried for my country and my family. I find myself thinking a lot about how much I listened to or paid attention to my grandparents and great grandparents experiences. I’m ashamed to say it wasn’t a lot but I learnt about history and the slow subtle moves leading to not so subtle moves the Nazis done. When I’m out and about, talking to my hairdresser who is 23 for example, they have little to no knowledge of WWI, WWII or geopolitical stances. Who am I to judge?!?! Neither did I tbh apart from what I learnt in school and Nazis are BAD. Now there’s no memories of it, no tales of the death or destruction. The fear that we should all feel is buried in generational time and all but forgotten. So here we are, in danger of repeating everything.

11/10. I don't understand why we aren't rioting? I don't understand why anyone is obeying these ridiculous demands Tr*ump is making? Why in the hell are democrats confirming ANY of his nominees at all? Why are they going about business as usual when its NOT?

I'm not just worried about the rise of fascism - it's already here. The Republican Party has no bottom. They elected a convicted felon and rapist who already attempted an insurrection. There are no standards, no rule of law, no values beyond raw power. Fascism isn’t creeping in. It’s happening right now. The only question is whether we survive four years of it. Republicans don’t care about democracy. They don’t care about integrity. They don’t even care about basic human decency. As long as their enemies suffer - especially the most vulnerable people in our society- they’re fine with whatever happens. Trump isn’t some anomaly. He’s just the perfect expression of what they’ve become. If they get their way, this country won’t survive four more years of it.

F*cking terrified.

As a German: Our nation saw what happens when democracy fails. To see this happening in real time in our times is horrifying and I can't even find the words. You are just a few months away from finding out what you got yourself into. At most.

Imma disappear out into the woods. I don't need y'all and your governments. I grew up off the grid in the woods, and I guess I'll end up back there. This sh*t is sideways.

Very worried. I have been thinking a lot over the last decade about the fact that our founders felt the American public should be educated and it was a common responsibility to ensure the American public was educated. They believed ignorance would be the downfall of the republic…and here we are.

Then, there was this response that more or less sums up how I feel on the topic:

0/10 because I live in reality

If you think fascism is coming to America or is already here, then you're an idiot. Fascism requires a dictator (the ideology doesn't matter much), state control of almost all decision-making, a loss of civil liberties, the crushing of opposition and living under the boot of the government.

We've seen many examples over the years, and the greatest is Nazi Germany. If you think the United States is anything like Nazi Germany, then I have a great beachfront property in Nebraska I'd like to sell you.

The fear porn above is a disservice to everyone because it waters down words that have real meanings. If we had fascism in America or something like it, then nobody would be allowed to hold big rallies in protest of the government. Yet, it happens all the time, and nobody does anything about it. Why? We have the Bill of Rights and civil liberties.

The Nazis literally rounded up people and put them into camps to murder them, and also starved Soviet POWs to death during WWII. Is anything like that happening here in America? No, and it's mind-boggling to me that people can be this detached from reality.

Fascism isn't in America, it's not coming to America and, believe it or not, the President has very little impact on your day-to-day life. Crack a beer and relax. There's nothing to gain from freaking out like the morons above.