Trump Has Woke Losers Panicking, Is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today

Reddit is on fire with people complaining about Donald Trump.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big Reddit fan. I love diving down rabbit holes on the website. You never know what you're going to find.

Sometimes it's super funny. Other times, it can be pretty serious. It can also be absolutely ridiculous, and that's what leads us to thread going viral.

Losers on Reddit are panicking about Trump.

I saw the following thread while sipping on my morning coffee (black with nothing in it as always), and I couldn't click fast enough:

"Trump has already started making enemies out of major American allies. How do you see the rest of his term going?"

I knew the tears were going to be incredible, and it didn't disappoint at all. Check out some of the responses below, and definitely make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I feel like this is all happening so fast as part of a plan to push boundaries as far as he can to see what his administration can and can’t get away with. I hope it levels off before it affects the lives of too many, but it’s worrying to see how far it’s gone in just two weeks with very little pushback. I think Republicans know the more they push the more it will swing back on them in the 2026 elections and the 2028 presidential election so they’ll try and take as much as they can while they can. Time will tell how much of what they do is reversible when public sentiment shifts to wanting more progressive leadership.

Nobody’s talking about the elephant in the room; basically Trump does not respect any contract. Even the ones he does, so why would any country believe any treaty or contract that they sign with the US?

The damage is done. What is Canada to do? Sign another contract that can be thrown in the trash whenever Trump feels like it? Every world Country is watching Trump destroy US creditability.

He warned us Harris would bring us a Depression and World War III. Looks like he’s already working on the first one. Maybe his staff will lock him in his office before he gets a chance to do the second.

A distinct possibility of a sharp economic shock that leaves all of us in poverty and Trump and Musk among the most despised people in United States history. That's one of the optimistic scenarios.

The international community is going to isolate the United States to the best of their ability and increase their trade relations with China.

People, just read project 2025. It's the plan. It spells it all out. The goals are: massive increase of presidential power, eliminating all expenses and massively cutting the size of the government so you can transfer all that wealth to the top 1%. Elimination of all regulations on the wealthy and any systems that provide truth (scientific truth, accounting truth, legal truth). In short, making the US into Russia. You are on the express elevator to hell.

Badly. But just for regular people. The rich will get richer and care even less about the little people. I’m just hoping he drops 💀 at some point. Vance is a p*ssy.

He’s putting us right where Putin wants us: Alone and without influence.

At this point I’m just hoping we don’t invade Canada.

Just like Adolf in pre-nazi Germany. You're already seeing government agencies that are being sabotaged like the US Treasury. Good luck to all Americans.

I'm really hoping he gets impeached before he ruins the harmony we have with other countries. I don't like Trump in the slightest, he definitely shouldn't be president. He's much too volatile. If any Canadians or Mexicans are reading this I'm so sorry.

I won’t be surprised if we get serious talks of a war happening

We still have 1300+ days left to go, I'm just waiting for him to demand he can run for a third term or beyond.

Bold of you to assume he'd run for election instead of just declaring elections unnecessary.

Do you guys screen people for dementia before they’re allowed to run for office? Or sociopathy? If not, I can foresee those being added to the criteria.

He'll either flame out in spectacular fashion damning Republicans for the next decade or he'll start murdering Americans. Maybe a little of both.

I honestly don't know if the republic will survive this. I fully expect the Second Constitution of the United States to come out from this debacle

He's been the dipsh*t-in-charge for less than two weeks ..... TWO WEEKS!

I think (maybe hopefully) that this will start to snap some of his supporters out of their trance and maybe some real action will happen

I think people are going to die. Worried I might die.

Look at how many countries are now doing business with China that weren’t before Trump’s first term. That’s all you need to know. He wrecked relations with all our allies just because. No reason other than he could. Somehow losing on the global market is supposed to make us stronger and better. Instead we’re being left behind. We went from piss ant little startup to the most respected super power on the world stage in less than 200 years. And we’ll be back to just a piss ant little country in less time than that.

We’re f*cked.

Aren't the tears delicious? Soak it up. Enjoy it because this kind of comedy is something we don't often get to see.

It's amazing how irrational some people are. It's almost like everyone forgot Trump was already President once, and *CHECKS NOTES TO MAKE SURE* none of the stuff above happened.

The funniest claim is the one we might go to war with Canada because of the tariffs. You mean the same country that lives under the umbrella of protection we provide to it? That Canada?

Yeah, I don't think so.

I don't know how the tariffs will end, but I'm 100% certain Canada won't be launching military strikes into America. If it did, Canada wouldn't exist anymore by dinner.

Everyone needs to go outside and touch some grass. If that doesn't work, then crack a beer and take the edge off. I don't care whether you like President Donald Trump or not. Life is good. There's no reason to panic. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.