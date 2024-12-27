Christmas Horror Stories Go Viral, Prove Some People Are Terrible

Did your Christmas turn into a disaster?

The great holiday is officially in the books, and I hope all of you had a great time with your family, friends or whoever else you decided to celebrate with.

I had a great time returning to Wisconsin. I even got a brief taste of the high life by flying first class.

Christmas horror stories go viral on Reddit.

However, not everyone had a great Christmas. I was scrolling through Reddit Friday morning while sipping on my coffee (always black with nothing in it) when I stumbled across a thread breaking down what ruined Christmas for people this year.

It's a must-read. Check out some of the craziest stories below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

My dad bought my mum a pencil sharpener. She has a lot of hobbies. None involve pencils.

My wife wanted new wooden spoons. She told me and also wrote it on her list for me. She also told her mother. And she went on our family secret Santa and added wooden spoons to my wish list(???). So today, she opened wooden spoons from me, her mother, and my secret Santa also got me wooden spoons. 12 all together. I'm a little bit annoyed, lol.

Not ruined exactly, but not the best Christmas, either. My husband had a major stroke 2 weeks ago and is in a hospital 90 miles away. My old car won't make the drive, but I'm going to see him tomorrow. My daughters are in Chicago, I'm in Michigan. I saw my son for a bit this morning, but it just doesn't feel like Christmas. Getting ready to go to work now. Hope everyone has the best day they can :)

My Aunt calling CPS on my Cousin.

My toilet broke and I was feeling sorry for myself but yikes, the replies here are so much worse.

Caught my wife cheating. Lied throughout our entire marriage. Lied to our marriage counselor about this and convinced me that it was just my insecurities making me suspicious about her "friend". Saw the texts last night when I went to give her her phone cause she missed a call from a different friend while in the bathroom. Opened her phone only to see the texts right there. I’m crying at work at the moment.

An idiot in a Range Rover t-boned my car and then threatened my partner, child and I

Two of my family members had to work today, my cat pooped under the tree, the refrigerator started making a loud strange noise at like 3 am, and the oven died.

My dad not realising that our silent christmas dinner is all because of him. He is mean and negative to me and my sister all year round and just expect us to beg him to please oh please spend time with us, which he then spends watching tiktok on his phone. My sister has a life so she is spending christmas elsewhere. Im so jealous. Next year, life or not, i am not spending my next christmas in such uncomfortable silence. I'd rather be alone

This is my first Christmas with my boyfriend and I spent a lot on him: nice clothes, custom items, golf clubs. He got me a puzzle. I think this is also our last Christmas.

Losing my job

Financial anxiety. I've never been poorer in my 34 years of life and the dread has been setting in since Thanksgiving. The modern nature of the holiday dictates that I spend money in order to express my love for people and I could hardly afford Christmas cards AND groceries. Rough stuff out here.

My partner managed to make the only plans I’ve cared about in our relationship, that he’s been hearing about my excitement for since day 1, PASSING OUT FOOD TO THE HOMELESS, about him???? As well as trying to take some of the items (gloves, snacks, etc.) that are for legit homeless people, right in front of my dad

Dad buried the big faux tree in a giant junk pile he created in the garage months ago while "organizing" and kept announcing that he was going pull it out but never actually bothered, even heard him laughing about it a couple of minutes ago. Sucks because we've pretty much skipped out on celebrating over the past couple years, and I would've at least liked a tree to stare at.

The stark realization that I’m not happy with my wife. We argued all night last night and she kept trying to argue in front of our toddler, even after I asked her to stop. She cornered me in the kitchen and since I’ll never lay a finger on her, there wasn’t much I could do. Sorry son, I hate that you saw us arguing on Christmas Eve. I love you.

My mom bought me tons of clothes that were minimum 6 sizes too small

I bought prepared food yesterday cause everything is closed today, forgot to put it in the fridge, and it spoiled. Now instead of relaxing today, I have to go driving around searching for a food place that's open, or I'll have to eat canned food I bought for hurricane prep two years ago.

Lost my work laptop on the train on the way home...

My neighbors have been up all night drinking and doing coke while blaring music. I went to their door 2 times and on the 3rd time at 5am, I lost my sh*t on them. I was blunt and direct and they did not like it. Then 7 of them came over to my apartment and threatened to beat my boyfriend up so we had to call the police. They didn't do sh*t and now that my bf went home, I'm scared to go outside. Also, my kids are at their dad's this year and I miss them!

This thread is a wild mix of legit sad stories and people who need to take a deep breath and relax. It's Christmas!

It's supposed to be a fun day full of joy and happiness. Unfortunately, that's simply just not the case for some people. Clearly, it's a day of serious problems for the people in the viral Reddit thread.

Do you have a Christmas horror story you want to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.