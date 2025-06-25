Red Lobster Debuts New Menu, Seafood Boils And More As Fans Go Wild

Red Lobster has announced its highly anticipated new menu and seafood fans are all for it.

As part of their ‘Crabfest’ seasonal menu, which started on June 23rd and lasts until September 14th, the popular seafood chain has introduced multiple new items, including seafood boils, and they legitimately sound unreal. Customers will be able to choose from two different boil options:

Mariner's Boil: Features a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and red potatoes

Features a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and red potatoes Sailor's Boil: Features a mix of shrimp, smoked sausage, corn and red potatoes

That sounds absolutely delicious. Personally, I'm all for the Mariner's Boil, which is more of a traditional Maine boil, but you can be sure I'm going to try the Sailor's Boil as well, which is found in more Southern, Cajun-inspired local boils.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

YOU HAD ME AT SANGRIA FLIGHTS

If that wasn't enough, the restaurant is also offering "Crab Your Way" - one pound of crab legs with a seasoning of your choice. One of the new seasoning options includes an "Old Bay and Parmesan" flavor that social media is claiming is an absolute banger. Customers will also find new steak options, a ton of crab-related menu items, and a new layout of $5 drinks (Let's go!). There's even a Sangria flight featuring multiple flavors.

Call the wives and let them know we won't be home for dinner!

NEW RED LOBSTER CEO IS YOUNG AND UNDERSTANDS VIBE MARKETING

The new menu comes as Red Lobster continues to fight back after declaring bankruptcy in September 2024. The company has since hired their new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, who, at only 36-years-old, appears to understand how to make the seafood chain great again. The buzz from the Crabfest menu - especially on social media, clearly demonstrates his ability to catch on with a younger, hipper crowd - something that Adamolekun also did while he was the former CEO of P.F. Chang's by making it profitable again.

Even Flavor Flav has gotten involved in saving the seafood chain!

As someone who grew up going to Red Lobster (the New England Clam Chowder, OMG!) and would request Red Lobster cheddar biscuits if I were ever on death row, I'm all about the new changes.

I mean one of the new drink options includes a cocktail called "Side Hustle by Dr. Dre + Snoop Dogg!" The alcoholic drink features gin, orange, pineapple and guava juices with a side of Skittles for dessert - which is Snoop Dogg's favorite snack.

Never thought I'd be saying that about Red Lobster, that's for sure.

HAVE YOU TRIED THE NEW RED LOBSTER MENU? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow