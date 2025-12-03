Hit Horror Film Returns With Sequel — Trailer Teases Blood-Soaked, Gruesome Thrill Ride: WATCH

The original film was released in 2019, and was outstanding.

"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" looks every bit as entertaining as the original.

Basic info:

Plot: Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Cast: Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, Daniel Beirne

Release date: Not officially announced, but rumored to be April 2026.

Rating: Unknown, but the original was rated with a well-earned R.

"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" trailer released.

The original "Ready or Not" film came out in 2019 with a budget of just a few million dollars. The comedic slasher-horror film ended up grossing more than 57.6 million as viewers watched Grace (Samara Weaving) fight to survive against her husband's family hunting to kill her.

It was a shockingly fun and refreshing horror film, which is why it massively outperformed its budget. Now, Weaving is returning to the role to do it all over again with some new twists.

The preview released Wednesday for "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" makes it clear the same fun and violent vibes from the original will return for the sequel.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How fun does the sequel look? I was captivated the first time I saw the original, and I'm not even the biggest fan of horror films. It struck the perfect vibe between seriousness, bloodshed/gory and humor. That's incredibly difficult to do.

Don't fix it if it's not broken, and clearly the sequel will stick to the original formula with Grace killing anyone in her way. She also won't be alone this time. A very nice little addition to the story.

Plus, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood in the cast definitely has my attention.

What do you think of the preview for the highly-anticipated sequel? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.