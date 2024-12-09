‘Raygun: The Musical’ Was Almost A Thing Until The Viral Breakdancer Threatened Legal Action

A musical inspired by the mega-viral Olympic breakdancer Raygun was shut down just hours before it was set to debut in Sydney on Saturday — all because some pesky lawyers got involved.

Australian breaker Rachael Gunn, whose stage name is "Raygun," captivated the world with her fantastically bad routine at the 2024 Summer Olympics. You know, the one where she convulsed awkwardly on the ground and then hopped around like a kangaroo.

And although Raygun failed to score a single point in Paris, her legend lives on in the form of Halloween costumes, touchdown celebrations and (almost) a musical.

Australian comedian Steph Broadbridge wrote Raygun: The Musical as a parody intended to tell the story of the world-famous "b-girl." But in a video posted on Instagram, Broadridge explained that the breakdancer’s "lawyers got in touch with the venue and threatened legal action."

"They were very concerned that people would think that Rachael Gunn was affiliated with the musical," Broadridge explained. "I want to assure everyone that she will not be part of the show. She’s very welcome to come; I would love for her to see it."

Unfortunately, though, Raygun's legal team was worried the unauthorized musical would harm the integrity of her brand. Which is wild considering her "brand" can best be described as a breakdancer who is very bad at breakdancing.

"While we have immense respect for the credible work and effort that has gone into the development of the show, we must take necessary steps to safeguard Rachael’s creative rights and the integrity of her work," Gunn's lawyers said in a statement to 7News.

"This action is not intended to diminish the contributions of others, but rather to ensure her brand is properly represented and protected in all future endeavors."

According to its Eventbrite listing, songs from the musical would have included bangers like "You May Be a B-girl But You’ll Always Be an A-girl To Me," "I’m Breaking Down," and "I Would Have Won But I Pulled a Muscle."

Broadbridge apologized to Gunn for "any negativity" she had received as a result of the musical.