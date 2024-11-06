End Of An Era: Break Dancer Raygun Announces She’s Hanging Up Her Sheet Of Cardboard

There were plenty of incredible performances at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but one of the most talked about came courtesy of an athlete who didn't win a medal and who left many wondering whether or not she was even any good at her sport.

I am, of course, talking about Olympic breaking legend Rachel Gunn, AKA B-Girl Raygun.

The Aussie Olympian became an international sensation thanks to her bizarre performance during breaking's Olympic debut which brought to mind a drunken uncle at a wedding reception.

Despite that performance of hers getting panned for being, well, not good, Raygun shot to the top of the world breaking rankings… somehow.

However, despite her rapid international fame, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Raygun has hung up her slab of break-dancin' cardboard, at least as far as competitions go.

"I still break, but I don’t compete. I’m not going to compete anymore. No. No," Raygun said during an appearance on the Jimmy & Nath for Breakfast radio show. "I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now to approach a battle.

"Yeah, I mean I still dance, and I still break. But, you know, that’s like in my living room with my partner!"

Good to hear Raygun still dabbles in break dancing. I bet she busts out that kangaroo move at parties.

"It’s been really upsetting. I just didn’t have any control over how people saw me or who I was," she explained. "Dancing is so much fun, and it makes you feel good. I don’t think people should feel crap about the way that they dance.

"If you get out there, and you have fun on the dance floor then just own it."

Well, best of luck in retirement Raygun.

She came, she saw, she flopped around on the floor a lot.