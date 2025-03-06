Rashida Tlaib Taunts Trump Over Taxes, Despite Not Paying Her Own Taxes

Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was one of several angry, flamboyant Democrats to make a scene during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress this week.

During the session, Tlaib held up a miniature whiteboard on which she scribbled messages to taunt the president. Some of her notes included "No King," "That’s a lie," and "Start by paying your taxes."

Hmm.

And what about Ms. Tlaib's taxes?

As The Midwesterner highlighted, Tlaib taunted Trump over his taxes 11 years after, well, not paying her own taxes.

"In April 2014, then state Rep. Rashida Tlaib was forced to pay the county and a local charity a total of $4,550 for underpaying property taxes on a rental property in Dearborn for six years", the outlet reports.

Tlaib, who was running for state Senate, claimed a 100 percent personal residence exemption for the property as well as her home in Detroit, a double deduction she blamed on her husband.

"She paid $1,866 to Wayne County and $2,684 to the United Community Housing Coalition, a nonprofit that provides housing assistance to low-income residents in Detroit, records show," according to the Enquirer.

The congresswoman claims her tax violation was just an "honest mistake."

It's never on purpose, is it?

Further, Tlaib drew attention for wearing a keffiyeh-like jacket during an address that included the attendance of Noa Argamani, who Hamas took on Oct. 7, 2023, and was rescued by Israeli troops in June 2024.

The only thing more humiliating for Tlaib than her little stunt would have been joining fellow Squad sister Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the new "Choose your Fighter" TikTok video--in which several wacky progressive congresswomen posed as video-game-inspired, fist-waving troublemakers.

No wonder there are primary voters calling for Stephen A. Smith to run in 2028.