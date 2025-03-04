Stephen A. Smith Tells 'The View' He Knows He Can Win The 2028 Democrat Nominee

Stephen A. Smith has the fourth-best odds to be the Democrat nominee for the 2028 presidential election, per the gambling site Kalshi. Only Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, and Wes Moore have better odds than Smith. He is tied with Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Gretchen Whitmer.

Smith is also buying the hype, telling the ladies on "The View" on Tuesday he knows he can win.

"I mean when I say it. I think I can beat them all," Smith said. He then backtracked and claimed he has "no desire whatsoever to run for office."

We don't believe him.

If Stephen A. actually thought he could win the election, he'd run. He's addicted to headlines. However, he knows that he doesn't have the requisite chops to win the nominee.

The list of potential Democratic candidates is obviously weak. Gavin Newsom is hardly the answer to the party's ills. But the others, at least in theory, understand the government and how it works. Stephen A. doesn't. Heck, he didn't even know the meaning of "equity," as in DEI, last year during a debate with Fox News host Will Cain.

If nothing else, the likes of Newsom, Whitmer, and AOC are ideologues. The Democrat Party demands that. Smith isn't. Watch him discuss politics with Bill Maher and then with Chris Cuomo--he's a different person.

The more Smith discusses politics, the more he shows he is simply willing to adopt whatever viewpoint accomplishes the mission he sets out to achieve on that particular show.

Stephen A's political inconsistencies would likely derail any campaign efforts. His beliefs are strong enough, and he is only loyal to one cause: Stephen A.

To be clear, the country needs more potential candidates who are not lifelong politicians. Outsiders are refreshing and there's a demand for them. But Stephen A. Smith is not Donald Trump. He doesn't have experience negotiating or leading.

Smith made his bones covering Allen Iverson as a Philadelphia-based beat reporter and then caught a wave with Skip Bayless as a pioneer of sports debate television in 2013. He's successful, but his résumé hardly screams the next President of the United States.

If Stephen A. says Pete Hegseth is "not qualified" to run the military (he actually is), then he is most certainly not qualified to run the most powerful country in the world.

Four years out, put me down for Pete Buttigieg as the next Democrat nominee.