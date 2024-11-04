Rapper Who Malfunctioned At Kamala Harris Rally After The Teleprompter Broke Melts Down Over Internet Bullies

Cardi B – the rapper who has pumped out some great songs, like WAP (look it up, it's a talker!) – is firing back at all the internet bullies who made fun of her for melting down when her teleprompter malfunctioned at a rally for Kamala Harris over the weekend.

B took to Instagram Live to let all the haters know that she was nervous, her mind was RACING the whole time, and everyone who made fun of her for using a tiny little phone for the rest of the speech can piss right the hell off.

Hey, internet bullies – leave Cardi B alone!

Leave Cardi B alone!

Absolute class here from Cardi B. The Wet A-- P---y singer handled this with grace and aplomb. Kamala Harris must be so proud.

Look, I wrote about Cardi fumbling over her words last weekend, so I guess that makes me one of the bullies who prompted this little episode.

To be fair, though, I did say public speaking wasn't for everyone. It's intimidating looking out into the crowd and seeing all the white dudes for Harris staring back at you. Seriously!

They're intimidating dudes, surely. I'm sweating just thinking about it.

But … you'd think if you realllllllly supported someone, you'd be able to speak from the heart for a few minutes while the script gets downloaded to a cell phone and handed to you on a silver platter. Right?

Like, fine – maybe Cardi B isn't great at public speaking. That's fair. It's not easy.

But if she was actually voting for Kamala Harris because she believed in her – as she says – and not just because the Harris campaign floated her a fat check (allegedly) to speak to her dozens of supporters, you'd think she'd be able to at least freestyle for 60 seconds on why Kamala is so great. Right?

Wrong, according to Cardi!

"So you know, when it comes to this s*** right here, I let you know what I've been wanting to say, but I had to make sure I ain't forget, so I wrote that s*** the f*** down!"

"Bitch, I be arguing on my shower."

Fair point. Our bad, Cardi.

Carry on.



