Rapper At Kamala Harris Rally Embarrasses Herself When The Teleprompter Breaks

It's crunch time, boys and girls. We've got T-minus four days until the election, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

It's all hands on deck right now. Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris. Us vs. them. Good vs. evil. Liz Cheney vs. a firing squad. It's chaos.

But the biggest battle of all? Well, it happened last night in Wisconsin, when rapper Cardi B was forced to speak at Kamala's rally sans teleprompter, because it broke.

And, like Kamala Harris when she's forced to go off-script, things went off the rails … bigly!

What a night for Kamala Harris!

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! See? What a battle. For someone who raps for a living, you'd think freestyling would be right down her alley.

Nope. Not even close. What a bloodbath. Sad for Cardi B (not really).

Look, I'm sure it's tough to get up there and talk to dozens of Kamala Harris supporters. It's intimidating looking out into the crowd and seeing all the white dudes for Harris staring back at you. They're intimidating dudes, surely. I'm sweating just thinking about it.

But you'd think if you realllllllly supported someone, you'd be able to speak from the heart for a few minutes while the script gets downloaded to a cell phone and handed to you on a silver platter. Right?

Like, fine – maybe Cardi B isn't great at public speaking. That's fair. It's not easy.

But if she was actually voting for Kamala Harris because she believed in her – as she says – and not just because the Harris campaign floated her a fat check (allegedly) to speak to her dozens of supporters, you'd think she'd be able to at least freestyle for 60 seconds on why Kamala is so great. Right?

Instead, we get … whatever that was.

Sorry guys, I'm a little nervous … I'M A LITTLE NERVOUS!

Solid day for Kamala. Let's keep the momentum going into this weekend!

PS: the phone didn't help things much: