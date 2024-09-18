Kamala Harris Debuts Brand New Hispanic Accent During Campaign Speech

Kamala Harris has developed a clear campaign strategy: avoid answering questions, never go off the teleprompter, and completely change her accent and delivery based on who she's speaking to.

That strategy has resulted in a number of bizarre, sometimes hilarious campaign speeches, where a woman who grew up in Canada and California speaks with a deep Southern accent.

These accent switches have become so common that Fox News' Peter Doocy even asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Harris changes the way she speaks during private meetings. Or if she reserves these new-found accents for different audiences.

Harris fans have defended this strategy as "code switching," when people revert to the accent they grew up with around friends or family. Or based on social contexts. Harris obviously has no connection to Atlanta, and grew up in an area where those accents are virtually nonexistent.

But those accents pale in comparison to her new one.

Kamala Harris Creates New Accent To Appeal To Certain Voters

Speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday, Kamala Harris briefly debuted what appears to be a brand new Hispanic accent.

Saying, "I love you back," to the audience with a bit of her typical pandering.

If Republican politicians did this, changing up their accent depending on the audience, they'd be endlessly roasted for it. A thousand think pieces would be published in The New York Times, The Atlantic or The Washington Post as to how it explains the racism and white supremacy at the core of the right wing.

But Kamala can do it without criticism or fear of the media because she's on the right political team. It pays to share the same opinions as the institutional left.