Radiohead Has A BIG Problem With ICE Using One Of Their Songs

Radiohead is music for people who weren't losers but wanted to know what it felt like.

The popular 90s rock band Radiohead issued a vulgar statement on Friday directed at the Department of Homeland Security regarding a video using their song "Let Down."

This isn't the first time the British rockers have demanded the Trump administration not use one of their songs.

Lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood requested that the band's song "Barbara Rose" be taken out of the Melania Trump documentary back in January.

Apparently, ICE used their song in a February 18 video highlighting criminal illegal alien violence, with lyrics that are rather nonsensical, if we are being honest.

"You know where you are with/ You know where you are with/ Floor collapses, floating/ Bouncing back/ And one day I am gonna grow wings/ A chemical reaction/ Hysterical and useless."

It is hilarious that they call the social media manager of the ICE account an amateur, considering that person is probably being paid a handsome salary to run a government account, but I digress.

There's been a lot of talk about who should or shouldn't be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and in my opinion, Radiohead should be nowhere near the Rock Hall.

I can't believe people actually enjoy listening to these whiny S.O.B.'s.

The 90s really had some of the worst "generationally talented artists" of all time between these guys and Kurt Cobain.

I seriously thought I was being punked in high school when kids in my guitar class – whose opinions I actually respected when it came to music – told me they loved Radiohead.

I've tried to give them a fair shake multiple times and never understood the appeal; they suck!

If you want a perfect encapsulation of how ridiculous the average Radiohead song sounds to someone who isn't a brainwashed fan, check out the late, great Patrice O'Neal completely eviscerating their biggest song, "Creep," on a local radio show.

It's truly hysterical.

"There's something about this song that digs into this innate ‘loserdom’ that all white people have… where they want to feel bad! That's why they voted for Barack!"

Couldn't have said it better myself, Patrice.

Don't worry, ICE. You're better off taking this God-awful song out of your video anyway.

I'm sure Ted Nugent will let you borrow "Wango Tango" free of charge.

Now THERE'S an American classic!