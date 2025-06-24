Woke Loser Actress Hilariously Crushed Over Potential 'Sound Of Music' Production: REACTIONS

Rachel Zegler can't seem to catch a break with people who love entertainment.

Zegler was the star of Disney's disastrous live-action "Snow White" remake, and the film was doomed before a single person in the public bought a ticket.

The reason why can pretty much be pinned directly on the young actress. She ripped the original film and proceeded to attack Trump voters - a significant chunk of the country.

Now, she appears to be gearing up for another potential trainwreck.

Rachel Zegler rumored for potential "Sound of Music" remake.

Deadline reported there is some chatter currently underway for Zegler to star in the role of Maria in a remake of "The Sound of Music" coming to Lincoln Center. The iconic film tells a story loosely based on real events surrounding the Trapp family singers in the early stages of WWII escaping Austria.

The original film featured Julie Andrews in the role in 1965 - a role that earned her an Oscar (the film won five total).

To the surprise of nobody, the internet is already in open revolt over the idea of Zegler playing the role that Andrews made famous.

To be clear, this wouldn't be the first Broadway/theater performance of "The Sound of Music." It's happened before, and it even happened before the 1965 film came out.

The difference here is that Rachel Zegler is about as toxic as it gets in terms of PR and brand. She somehow took "Snow White," a story with a baked-in audience, and sent it flying down the toilet.

It's one of the most universally loved stories ever told. Yet, all it took was woke Rachel Zegler to light it on fire.

Now, people are realizing she could do the same with "The Sound of Music," and I don't blame them one bit.

Overall, can we just stop re-telling classic stories? That seems like the obvious thing to, but if not, let's at least not let Rachel Zegler nuke them. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.