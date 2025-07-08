Rachel Brosnahan Is A Name You Should Know After Her Red Carpet Performance At The 'Superman' Premiere

If you're like me, you've never heard of actress Rachel Brosnahan before. I don’t pretend to see every movie or show ever made and there are a lot I have never seen and have no interest in ever seeing.

That includes some classics by the way. You can count the Superman reboot among them. I have no interest whatsoever in seeing this movie, and it has nothing to do with any politics that are associated with the movie or its director.

To be honest, I'm not a fan of most reboots. That said, I may end up being dragged out to see this one. My wife and little one saw a trailer for it recently, and he was evidently into it. It can’t be any worse than A Minecraft Movie, can it?

Anyway, back to Rachel Brosnahan and a video from the red carpet of the Superman premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. It was quite the performance from the 34-year-old, who I had never heard of prior to this.

That's an introduction the likes of which you rarely see. The Wisconsin-born actress, according to a quick Google search, plays the role of Lois Lane in the movie. That's news to me.

Rachel Brosnahan turned heads on the red carpet at the Superman premiere and is on a few extra radars as a result

If the director can stop trying to sabotage his own work, this red carpet performance and movie might take her career to a new level. That's only a slight exaggeration on my part.

Brosnahan has been in a ton of movies and TV series, including the Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It's not like she's a complete unknown.

She has more than a million Instagram followers too. Despite that, if she could get on the radar of the occasional moviegoer, that would be a game-changer.

An added bonus to Rachel Brosnahan's red carpet performance is, now if I do end up getting dragged out to see the movie, I'll know of at least one of the actors in it.

I'm rooting for her and have officially added her name to my list of names you should know.