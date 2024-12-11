Legendary Director Shares Wild 'Yellowstone' Opinion, But Is He Correct?

Quentin Tarantino thinks "Yellowstone" is simply a soap opera at the end of the day.

The final episode of the legendary neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan airs this Sunday, and excitement is high.

The alleged ending has already leaked online (you can read the leaked ending here), but that hasn't stopped people making up plenty of different theories.

Quentin Tarantino discusses "Yellowstone."

Personally, I can't wait to find out how the Dutton saga ends, but it sounds like Quentin Tarantino isn't convinced anyone will remember it in years to come. The reason why? It's simply TV and television doesn't hold the same weight as movies.

Tarantino said the following during an interview with Joe Rogan when talking about "Yellowstone" and movies compared to TV, according to WhiskeyRiff:

"I’ll use Yellowstone. I didn’t really get around to watching Yellowstone the first three years or so, and then I watched the first season and I went, ‘Wow this is f**king great. I’ve always been a big Kevin Costner fan. He’s wonderful in this.’ I got really caught up in the show and all of the sudden I’m having a good time and I’ve got a couple of seasons I haven’t seen so I’m watching it. In the first season, I’m like, ‘This is like a big movie.’ So I end up watching three seasons of it, and I watch that 1883 (spinoff) and say, ‘Oh this is a good western show.’ Then, after I’ve watched two of three seasons or one season of 1883… while I’m watching it, I’m compelled. But at the end of the day, it’s just a soap opera…You don’t remember it five years from now. You are caught up in the minutia of the moment. The difference is I’ll see a good western movie and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. I’ll remember this scene or that scene and it built to an emotional climax of some degree… There’s not a payoff on this (TV) stuff. There’s just more inter-connectional drama. And while I’m watching it, that’s good enough. But when it’s over, I couldn’t tell you (what happened). I can remember who the bad guy was in the first season of Yellowstone. But I don’t remember any of the details of it, and I don’t remember any of the bad guys for season two or season three."

I have to disagree with Tarantino. Are there soap opera elements to "Yellowstone"? Without a doubt. He's 100% correct on that point, but claiming the saga and Dutton universe are simply soap operas at the end of the day is a bit shallow.

It's one of the greatest shows ever made, and you don't have to take my word for it. Just look at how popular it is with viewers.

Furthermore, the idea a TV show can't be remembered is simply not true. It's not true at all. People still talk about the ending of "Lost," "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos" and other hit shows long after they ended.

If fans are given an epic conclusion, then it will stand the test of time just like a great movie. Now, will "Yellowstone" meet that threshold? That remains to be seen, but I certainly hope so.

You can catch the final episode of "Yellowstone" this Sunday on the Paramount Network.