'Queer Booksellers' In San Francisco Refuse To Sell J.K. Rowling Books Because They Don't Believe In Genders

J.K. Rowling has become so unpopular for believing that men are men and women are women that bookstores are now refusing to sell anything she has written.

For several years, Rowling has advocated for women’s spaces to be kept safe for biological women only . This, of course, is basic stuff for the mentally competent. But for a large portion of the progressive demographic, it's brain-breaking bigotry that they cannot stand. In fact, some people have even called for the police to arrest her because she refused to call a man a woman.

What a strange world we live in.

Fortunately, she has not backed down once and is still going strong in her beliefs. She is now using her own money to fund the J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund – a group that helps "individuals and organisations fighting to retain women’s sex-based rights in the workplace, in public life, and in protected female spaces."

Owners of a bookstore in San Francisco saw this and lost their minds more than a thousand wizards watching a Quidditch match (nerd reference, I know). In response to Rowling’s decision, Booksmith decided shortly after Rowling’s announcement in May to stop carrying any published works by the "Harry Potter" author.

"We don't know exactly what her ‘women's fund’ will entail, but we know that we aren't going to be a part of it. As a group of queer booksellers, we also had our adolescence shaped by wizards and elves. … Happy reading, solidarity forever," Booksmith said in a statement .

This seems like a frail decision, especially if you admit that you’re not even sure what Rowling’s fund would entail (at the time). But it's also incredibly on-brand behavior for people who hold this belief.

This issue has no room for nuance – men and women are different, and the genders aren’t interchangeable. However, if you choose to reject this basic reality, you take senseless and illogical steps to separate yourselves from those who think differently than you.