Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Causes Liberal Meltdown After Choosing Not To Publicly Bash J.K. Rowling

The actor who played Draco Malfoy is facing heat from strangers for not bashing Rowling.

Tom Felton - best known as the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ films - has done the unthinkable: he's chosen not to publicly bash and shame author J.K. Rowling over her past statements regarding the transgender community that have forced many to label her "anti-trans."

In reality, the author has simply stood up for biological women, the importance of women's spaces being exclusive to biological females, and believes that a person's sex is real.

Rowling believes in biology, that males and females are different, and possesses common sense, which are things some liberal-minded folk simply can not comprehend.

Rowling's past statements regarding the trans community and those in which she sticks up for biological females have landed her in hot water with many of the actors and actresses from the ‘Harry Potter’ series, including lead Daniel Radcliffe, but Felton is not getting involved in the ridiculousness.

Ahead of Sunday night's Tony Awards in New York City, a reporter for Variety asked Felton about the "controversy" around J.K. Rowling's views and if they impacted him at all. Felton didn't take the bait.

"I can't say it does, I'm not really attuned to it," Felton began. "The one thing I always remind myself is that I've been lucky enough to travel the world, here I am in New York, and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. She's responsible for that, so I'm incredibly grateful."

This is how an adult is supposed to answer a question about another adult's personal beliefs, but it didn't stop folks from immediately going scorched earth on the 37-year-old for not criticizing Rowling.

It was recently announced that Felton will be returning to the Harry Potter world and reprising the role of Draco Malfoy on Broadway in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."