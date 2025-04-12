Queen Guitarist Brian May Returns From Stroke To Rock Coachella

It was only seven months ago when Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May couldn't even move his arm, let alone play the guitar, after suffering a stroke.

However, on Friday's opening night of Coachella, May shocked the crowd by literally coming up from underneath the stage to play his iconic solo from Bohemian Rhapsody during former American Idol contestant Benson Boone's cover of the classic jam.



The best part? May sounded and rocked out like he never had a stroke whatsoever - even coming back multiple times to perform other songs, including Benson Boone's hit single "Beautiful Things."

As someone who covers music and has toured throughout the years, I'm telling you to please watch Boone and May's rendition of Rhapsody because it is unbelievable. He absolutely crushes it along with the GOAT guitarist May. At one point, Boone even does a wild somersault flip off of the piano! Not bad for a 22-year-old who didn't even realize he could sing until a few years ago.

QUEEN GUITARIST SHOWED COACHELLA HOW IT'S DONE

Last September, the 77-year-old May announced through his social media pages that he had suffered a minor stroke that left him initially not being able to move his arm.

However, after a couple of days and the rock gods looking down upon him, May had good news to share with his fans, after initially thinking that he wouldn't ever be able to take the stage again.

"I’m here to bring you some good news — the good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days. I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke. It was a little scary, I have to say," May wrote last September.

I must say, there's no better way to make a comeback and also show the younger generation how it's done than kicking off the first night of Coachella.

That is, if you were actually able to make it into the show.