Legendary TV Series Is Getting A Reboot More Than 20 Years After First Airing: DETAILS

"Prison Break" is officially returning to TV.

The legendary series about a pair of brothers orchestrating a massive breakout first premiered in August 2005 and initially ended in 2009.

It briefly returned in 2017 for a limited run and there was also a TV movie made in 2009 that aired shortly after the original series finale.

The series with Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller was the definition of a popcorn show. It was incredible how the crew always managed to escape…..to only find themselves once again behind bars or on the run.

Hulu is making a "Prison Break" reboot.

I hope fans are ready for more because the show is officially returning. Variety reported that Hulu has officially signed off on a reboot being made, but don't expect to see many familiar faces.

Variety reported that the reboot will take place in the same universe as the original, but will focus on new characters.

It's unclear if there will be any kind of crossover and to what extent the original story will matter.

Variety also reported that the logline for the show is listed as follows:

"An ex-soldier turned corrections officer (Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves."

I have to be honest, I'm not sure if that's inspiring a lot of hope for what fans are going to get. Was "Prison Break" a love story?

No, not in the traditional sense. It was a story about the bond brothers share……and it was utterly ridiculous. Great? Without a doubt, but also insane.

It was violent, kept viewers constantly guessing and always threw something new into the mix. Let's not forget the D.B. Cooper being locked up in the same prison as the main characters was an actual storyline of the series.

Maybe the reboot is a truly complex mystery and will turn out to be great. I hope that's the case, but there's simply not enough information to go off of.

Having said that, the fact "Prison Break" is getting a reboot is the latest sign that the trend of reboots and sequels isn't going to stop.

Hollywood wants guaranteed hits and guaranteed return on investment. That motivates them to choose projects with cooked in audiences.

Other than Taylor Sheridan, I'm not sure you can point to anyone who has had a ton of success with spinoffs, sequels and reboots.

There is no official release date for the reboot, but 2026 is probably a safe bet. Hopefully, it's even a fraction as good as the original series. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.