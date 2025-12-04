Prince Harry’s Colbert Appearance Was So Cringe It Broke the Douche-Chill Scale

It's starting make sense why network late-night shows are all falling apart...

Stephen Colbert has had a habit of bringing a healthy dose of cringe as he kamikazes The Late Show, but he decided to exponentially increase his douche chill quotient by bringing on attention-seeking fiend Prince Harry.

And. It. Was. Brutal.

During Colbert's monologue on Wednesday night, he was talking about "problematic" Christmas movies about royalty.

Y'know, keepin' it fun and topical.

So, who better to bring on than the guy whose only family rolls their eyes at him?

Harry got a standing ovation from the ̶r̶u̶b̶e̶s̶ crowd at the Ed Sullivan Theater, and then it was time to do some comedy.

"I genuinely thought this was the audition for the Gingerbread Prince saves Christmas in Nebraska," Harry said.

Get it? Because he's a redhead and Nebraska is a funny-sounding "flyover state."

If Johnny Carson were still alive, he'd never stop vomiting at what has become of late-night…

Of course, since this is Colbert, they had to somehow shoehorn a Trump joke into a bit about Christmas movies.

Harry said Americans were obsessed with the Royals, which Colbert said wasn't true, effectively teeing up the former Prince to swing for the fences.

"Really? I heard you elected a king," Harry said.

That got boos from the crowd. I can't tell if it was because they thought the joke and Harry's delivery were trash, or because they mentioned the big, bad Donald Trump.

But wait, there was more.

"I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House. All the things you people on TV do," Harry said.

"Hey, Harry, I didn’t do any of those things," Colbert replied.

"Maybe that’s why you’re canceled."

…

…*cough*.

Harry wasn't just going to limit the cringe to the monologue.

No, sir. He and Colbert teamed up to do a little lip-syncing for social media.

Sometimes I get sad about what has happened to late-night network TV… but then I see stuff like this, and I realize it's getting what it deserves.