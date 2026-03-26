Epic Preview Released For New D-Day Movie, Looks Incredible: WATCH

Another preview is out for the new WWII movie "Pressure" with Brendan Fraser.

Basic info:

Plot (via IMDB): In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg face an impossible choice—launch the most dangerous invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina and Damian Lewis

Director: Anthony Maras

Release Date: May 29, 2026

New "Pressure" trailer released.

The first look at "Pressure" was released back in February, and it immediately generated some serious buzz. How could it not? Men love a great WWII story. That's especially true when it comes to D-Day. More than 85 years later, and it's still discussed all the time. I can't find myself with a group of guys without D-Day and WWII being brought up.

Now, a second trailer is out for the film with Brendan Fraser and Damian Lewis. It looks like the film about the decision to launch the invasion of Normandy is going to be a must-watch.

Give the new preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not be history fanatics like myself, the weather and its impact on D-Day was massive. There was a tight window for General Dwight D. Eisenhower to launch or there could have been serious delays after it was already pushed a day.

The war couldn't wait. Europe had to be liberated.

The Allies loaded up and kicked down the front door. The gutsy call from Eisenhower led to the Nazis being crushed with America leading the way in the west.

Now, the story of what role the weather played in the decision to launch is coming to the big screen. I'm certainly very excited.

You can catch "Pressure" starting September 9 in theaters, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.